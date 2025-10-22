Man held for killing wife, dumping body in drum in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man from Gummidipoondi was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife two months ago, sealing her body inside a plastic drum and burying it near a riverbank. The crime came to light after the woman’s brother visited her house on Monday and found her missing.

Police identified the accused as C Silambarasan, a painter, and the deceased as S Priya (26). The couple has two sons, and Silambarasan often quarrelled with his wife suspecting her fidelity. An argument between the couple on August 14 turned violent and Silambarasan allegedly strangled Priya to death. He then stuffed the body into a drum, transported it on his bike and buried it in a graveyard near a riverbank about 3 km from their home in Thurakapalem, police said.

When Priya’s brother visited the house, Silambarasan said she went shopping. But, the children said their mother had not been seen for two months. Following a complaint, police inquired Silambarasan who admitted to the crime.