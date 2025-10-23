An art exhibition that preserves cinema’s painted past

Most of the works on display were painted during his later years, after he moved away from cinema. “When I first visited his home in Saligramam in the early 2000s, I had seen these works. After starting the gallery, we reconnected with his family. It felt like completing a circle,” Jayakumar recalls.

Among the collection are intimate pieces drawn from epics, mythologies, and quiet devotion. There’s one where Ravanan plays the veena, another capturing Murugan helping Valli wear her bangles and Kannagi being dressed by her thozhi. Others include Kovalan and Madhavi’s separation, from Silappathikaram. “His brush captures emotion, not just form,” Jayakumar notes.

These paintings, dating back 50 to 55 years, have endured remarkably well; the oil works glow with undiminished colour, while the water-based ones require gentle restoration. “We’ve displayed them in their original form. You can see the knife work, the layered hues of oil, poster, and pastel, and his use of bold outlines that remind you of Ajanta cave paintings. His compositions are dynamic, full of movement,” he says.

This exhibition is more than just an act of recognition; it is a reminder that Tamil cinema’s visual imagination was once hand-painted. “Art directors today can learn from people like him. For Kalai Ganga, it wasn’t just a profession but a passion. He saw cinema as a canvas,” signs off Jayakumar.

Ganga 100 is on display till October 26 at Chithiraalayam.