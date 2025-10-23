Chennai reservoirs step up surplus water discharge

CHENNAI: Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) on Wednesday stepped up the release of surplus water from major city reservoirs, including Poondi and Chembarambakkam.

The discharge from Poondi reservoir was increased from 2,347 cusecs to 4,500 cusecs, while the outflow from Chembarambakkam rose from 100 cusecs to 500 cusecs. Officials clarified that it was a regulated release and there was no reason for the public to panic.

WRD and revenue officials are closely monitoring inflows and discharges round the clock. Residents in low-lying areas and along riverbanks have been advised to remain alert, but assured that the situation is under control. Officials said the decision to increase the discharge was taken to keep the storage levels of reservoirs under control and ensure dam safety.