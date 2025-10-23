Chennai reservoirs step up surplus water discharge

CHENNAI: Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) on Wednesday stepped up the release of surplus water from major city reservoirs, including Poondi and Chembarambakkam.
The discharge from Poondi reservoir was increased from 2,347 cusecs to 4,500 cusecs, while the outflow from Chembarambakkam rose from 100 cusecs to 500 cusecs. Officials clarified that it was a regulated release and there was no reason for the public to panic.
WRD and revenue officials are closely monitoring inflows and discharges round the clock. Residents in low-lying areas and along riverbanks have been advised to remain alert, but assured that the situation is under control. Officials said the decision to increase the discharge was taken to keep the storage levels of reservoirs under control and ensure dam safety.
“The surplus water released is being safely diverted into the sea through the Adyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers to prevent any flooding risk. Continuous monitoring is under way,” a WRD official told TNIE.
“As per guidelines, the storage level at Chembarambakkam should be maintained at 21 feet out of its total capacity of 24 feet during the monsoon. The controlled release ensures adequate buffer for future inflows,” the official added.
Over the past 24 hours, both Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs recorded 72 mm of rainfall, contributing to the steady rise in water levels.
The city’s other major reservoirs — Red Hills and Cholavaram — have also been receiving continuous inflows. In addition, TN has also received 438 cusecs of water from Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh.
Reservoirs 75% full
As of 4 pm on Wednesday, Chennai’s four major drinking water reservoirs held a combined storage of 9.979 tmcft, which is 75.53% of their total capacity of 13.213 tmcft