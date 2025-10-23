SI, inspector shunted days after cracker blast killed four in Chennai

CHENNAI: Days after an explosion at a house where country-made firecrackers were stored claimed four lives, Avadi police commissioner K Shankar on Wednesday transferred the inspector and sub-inspector of Pattabiram Police Station.

According to sources, inspector Vijaya Krishna Raj and SI Harish have been moved to Kattur police station in the Red Hills range.

The action follows blast on Deepavali eve at Thandurai in Pattabiram, where a stockpile of illegally manufactured and stored country-made crackers exploded, causing the partial collapse of a house and death of four men.

Sources said the officers were shifted for allegedly failing to monitor and report the illegal storage of explosive materials in the area.