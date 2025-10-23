TN Dy CM Udhaya conducts inspections at flood relief centres

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Buildings to review the city’s monsoon preparedness. He also inspected flood relief and restoration works at various parts of the city.

During the visit to ICCC, he interacted with the public through the helpline number 1913, received complaints and instructed officials to take immediate action. He also reviewed the movement of traffic across 22 subways under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and monitored the flow of water through city canals via the LED display systems installed at the ICCC.

Following this, Udhayanidhi visited Jaishankar Road in Nungambakkam to inspect the clearing of stagnant rainwater. He then proceeded to Nerkundram, where the GCC has recently begun the desilting and development of the Virugambakkam Canal at an estimated cost of `30 crore.