A new path of learning

The education system has been evolving, and so are the needs of educators and students. When the unprecedented pandemic hit, the educational sector had to entirely change its structure and functioning. The dependence on the Internet increased drastically, with students seeking insights and instant solutions. Hence, ChrysalisAI was created to integrate such experiences effectively into a “child’s learning journey, for various stakeholders,” the founder says.

Meanwhile, the New Education Policy has brought with it a multidisciplinary approach, and the entire onus falls on the mentors. Lakshmi Prabha, principal of Prasan Vidhya Mandir, Chengapattu, who has integrated the app into the school’s curriculum, observes that the holistic approach of this new policy was about different criteria and not marks, but it’s quite a challenge because of the human effort that it demanded. While for the teachers, the assessment and accuracy was a challenge, for the coordinators, the monitoring of diverse students, and ensuring that the curriculum and the students are aligned, was one of the challenges. Lakshmi says that ChrysalisAI has made sure that comprehensive data of a student is delivered to both the child and the parent. The teachers are also given additional inputs as to where the child needs to improve and how.