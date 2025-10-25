Chennai girl lands in ICU after being thrashed by HM for spilling ink in school

CHENNAI: A 11-year-old girl studying Class 5 in Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) primary school in Puzhuthivakkam has been admitted to the Kalaignar Centenary Superspeciality Hospital (KCSH) in Guindy as she continued to face headache and nausea, due to a suspected minor hemorrhage in the brain, after she was beaten up by her school headmistress K Indira Gandhi earlier this month for spilling ink.

The headmistress has since been suspended by GCC. A CT scan report from a private laboratory, which the girl’s parents shared with TNIE, suggested thin subdural hematoma, a type of minor bleeding in the brain.

Sources in KCSH told TNIE that the girl was admitted there on Wednesday with fever and accumulation of blood in the brain. Though the girl is presently admitted at the intensive care unit in the neurology department of the hospital, the sources said she is conscious and stable.

The suspension order issued by the GCC said Indira Gandhi, during the inquiry, admitted to hitting the student with a ruler “for her own good” on October 9, which resulted in swelling in her hands and legs that subsided later.

However, the parents, citing what many of the girl’s classmates shared with them, alleged that the kid was beaten up with a stick to such an extent that it broke.