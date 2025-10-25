Hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.5 crore seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai international airport seized around 11.5 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.5 crores from two separate passengers on Friday and Saturday, officials said.

In the first case, officials intercepted a male Indian passenger, who had arrived in Chennai from Bangkok by Thai Airways Flight No. TG337 at Chennai International Airport on Friday. Examination of his checked-in baggage led to the recovery of 9.988 kg of hydroponic ganja concealed in 21 vacuum- sealed food packets which is valued at Rs10 Crores approximately in the illicit market and the same was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985. The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Similarly, the officials arrested an Indian male passenger who arrived from Bangkok by Indigo Airlines via flight 6E1062 on Saturday. His bag had 1.48 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.47 crore. It was concealed in vacuum sealed food packets. He was arrested and the contraband seized.