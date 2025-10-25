Poondi discharge hits 9,500 cusecs, flood alert for 30 villages along Kosasthalaiyar

CHENNAI: In view of heavy inflows from catchment areas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) on Friday increased the discharge from Poondi reservoir from 4,500 cusecs to 9,500 cusecs. Officials said releases may be further increased depending on inflow and rainfall in the coming days.

Following the outflow, a flood alert has been issued for more than 30 villages along the Kosasthalaiyar river, including Nambakkam, Krishnapuram, Atrambakkam, Odhapai and Thamaraipakkam. As of Friday, the dam’s storage stood at 2.538 tmcft, or 78.6% of its capacity, with water reaching 33 ft of its full 35 ft. A senior WRD official said the maximum level is maintained at 33 ft during the monsoon. Residents along the riverbanks have been urged to follow safety instructions.

Officials highlighted that heavy urbanisation and encroachments have reduced the river’s natural width, making even moderate releases prone to flooding. While desilting, removal of blockages and strengthened stormwater drains can mitigate impacts, preventing urban flooding entirely under current conditions is impossible. The Cooum river’s capacity has improved to 50,000 cusecs, but remains far below extreme events such as the 2015 floods.