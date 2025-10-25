Rest and recovery for new moms

The first cry of a newborn often marks the arrival of life. While it brings joy and the baby is showered with care and attention, recovery of mothers is often sidelined. Childbirth leaves behind a trail of physical strain, hormonal imbalances, and emotional hardships. According to health experts, a majority of Indian mothers experience postpartum depression. Globally, however, postpartum care has evolved into an essential service. In countries like South Korea, Japan, and France, specialised in-house care centres offer new mothers a complete package — therapeutic massages, nutritional guidance, and emotional support — ensuring they recover both physically and mentally. In India, this trend is slowly catching up.

In South Korea, sanhujoriwon (postpartum care centres) are a cultural norm, with new mothers spending 21 to 30 days in recovery-oriented environments where healing and baby care are equally prioritised. This model resonates with urban India, where the traditional wisdom once passed down through joint families is increasingly absent in nuclear households. “This trend has been popular in countries like Singapore and Thailand,” says Haritha P, founder of Paavai by Haritha, a holistic birth coach and prenatal fitness trainer. She adds, “These centres bring all the experts you need under one roof when parents are learning newborn care, with a focus on breastfeeding, physical healing, and nutrition.”