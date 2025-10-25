Skin under stress: Why flare-ups worsen before exams, deadlines, or emotional crises.

Stress has become an integral part of everyday existence, making it hard to avoid. Most people know that stress affects mental health, but few know how closely the skin shows emotional stress. Dermatologists now say that stress isn’t simply an emotion; it can alter the body’s chemistry in ways that exacerbate skin problems like acne, psoriasis, and eczema.

How stress affects the skin

Cortisol, also known as the ‘stress hormone’, is released by your body when you’re stressed. When cortisol levels are high, they make oil glands in the skin work harder, which can cause pores to get clogged and acne to break out. Stress also makes the skin’s natural barrier weaker, which makes it easier for allergens, irritants, and infections to get in. It also messes with the immune system, which can make chronic illnesses like psoriasis and eczema worse by generating inflammatory responses.

This link between the mind and skin is clearer during flare-ups. Many students find that their pimples get worse right before a test, and professionals say that their rashes or eczema patches get worse right before an important deadline. When you go through a lot of emotional stress, including sorrow or marital problems, skin problems that were latent can come back.