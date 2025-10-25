Skin under stress: Why flare-ups worsen before exams, deadlines, or emotional crises.

Stress has become an integral part of everyday existence, making it hard to avoid. Most people know that stress affects mental health, but few know how closely the skin shows emotional stress. Dermatologists now say that stress isn’t simply an emotion; it can alter the body’s chemistry in ways that exacerbate skin problems like acne, psoriasis, and eczema.
How stress affects the skin
Cortisol, also known as the ‘stress hormone’, is released by your body when you’re stressed. When cortisol levels are high, they make oil glands in the skin work harder, which can cause pores to get clogged and acne to break out. Stress also makes the skin’s natural barrier weaker, which makes it easier for allergens, irritants, and infections to get in. It also messes with the immune system, which can make chronic illnesses like psoriasis and eczema worse by generating inflammatory responses.
This link between the mind and skin is clearer during flare-ups. Many students find that their pimples get worse right before a test, and professionals say that their rashes or eczema patches get worse right before an important deadline. When you go through a lot of emotional stress, including sorrow or marital problems, skin problems that were latent can come back.
Acne: Not just a problem for teens
People frequently think of acne as an issue that only happens in teens. But adults also get acne from stress. Stress hormones cause the skin to produce too much sebum, and inflammation makes redness and swelling worse. Stress can also make it harder for your skin to heal by making it harder to sleep. This is why acne flare-ups typically happen when people are under a lot of stress, such as when they are getting ready for a wedding or giving a presentation in a boardroom.
Psoriasis: Your immune system is working too hard
Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that makes skin cells grow too quickly, causing thick, scaly patches. Stress doesn’t cause psoriasis, but it can make it worse. When you’re emotionally stressed, your immune system goes on an overdrive, which makes inflammation and flare-ups worse. Patients sometimes say they are stuck in a vicious cycle — stress makes psoriasis worse, and visible patches cause emotional discomfort; the problem keeps going.
Eczema: The itch that gets worse
Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, is another long-term illness that gets worse when you’re stressed. When cortisol levels go high, they break down the skin barrier, which makes the skin dry, itchy, and red. The more a person scratches, the more inflamed the skin is, which makes the stress-scratch cycle even worse. Kids and teens with eczema are more at risk around test times or big changes in their lives.
Your skin is more than simply a barrier; it’s also a way to tell how you feel. It’s not your imagination that your acne, psoriasis, or eczema grows worse when you have tests, deadlines, or emotional problems. Stress has a huge influence on the skin. People can look for full treatment that helps both their minds and bodies when they understand this link. After all, being calm on the inside often means being straightforward on the outside.
— Dr S Sooriya, senior consultant, Dermatology, SRM Global Hospital, Chennai