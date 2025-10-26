2k potholes to be fixed, major road work in January 2026: Chennai Mayor R Priya

CHENNAI: GCC Mayor R Priya on Saturday said around 2,000 spots across the city have been identified with potholes and ward-wise funds have been allocated for patchwork. Major road works are scheduled to resume in January next year after the monsoon. She was speaking after inspecting monsoon preparedness in Royapuram zone.

Since 2022, the corporation has upgraded stormwater drain infrastructure, changing the situation of water stagnation up to 10-15 days to clearing stagnated water within 24 hours now, she said. Most areas can now handle rainfall up to 15 cm without waterlogging, while extreme events over 40 cm is prepared to be managed with additional high-capacity pumps.

This year, 206 low-lying locations citywide have been equipped with 100 HP motor pumps, and residents are alerted in advance. Minister PK Sekarbabu and Priya also inspected desilting works at 1.2km of Buckingham Canal in Anna Pillai Street and Wood Wharf. Desilting is also under way at Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam canal and Veerangal Odai.