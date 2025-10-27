A spin for peace

In June, I had a chance to go to Spain and share my journey to understand about traditional games of India. We spent a magical three days learning and playing games from different cultures and countries.

A few years ago, I had the privilege of showcasing our traditional games at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. A number of people from many nationalities enjoyed our games and drew parallels with those in their countries. All these experiences have led me to believe that although we come from different cultures and speak different languages, we are united by our games as they draw us closer together in a shared experience of joy.