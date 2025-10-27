Are you in the mood for reading?

I was reading a book when I came across the word ‘sniggered’. I picked up my phone to check its meaning. I ignored a few WhatsApp notifications but got drawn to the Instagram ones. I opened the app and found myself watching a reel of a panda falling off a tree branch, climbing back up, only to fall again. Naturally, I scrolled down to see more. Sent a few reels to friends, got a few back. A reel for a reel, that’s the new Bro Code. Minutes, hours, maybe even days went by, and I still hadn’t looked up the meaning of ‘sniggered’. (By the way, it means to laugh disrespectfully or mockingly.)

But I convinced myself I’d learned a few things. After all, I did watch reels that taught me that self-care was actually conceptualised by Audre Lorde, and that one track, The Life of a Show Girl, apparently disses Charli XCX. That counts as reading, too, right? Gaining information and all that. I also read a long New York Times article about an author who spent three days in complete darkness. So what does that make me? Have I met my reading quota for the day? Have I stimulated all the brain cells that are supposed to be stimulated?

Maybe that’s what reading looks like now, scattered and somewhere between curiosity and distraction. I like to think of myself as the ‘Lost in Translation’ type, the one who forgets what she set out to do but still discovers something along the way. So what are the different types of reading in this digital age? Let’s find out!