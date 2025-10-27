Stories by Sivasankari come to stage

Some stories don’t just stay in books. They wait for the right moment to speak again. Decades after Sivasankari’s short stories first appeared in Tamil magazines, the words found a new rhythm and voice under the spotlight of Narada Gana Sabha on Saturday. Presented by Komal Theatre, the event was a homage not just to the writer’s storytelling but to the enduring connection between literature and performance.

Founded 13 years ago by Dharini Komal in memory of her playwright father, Komal Theatre has carved a niche by bringing literary works to life. Under its ‘Padaipaligalai Kondaduvom’ (Celebrating the Creators) series, it has staged works by Sujatha, T Janakiraman, R Choodamani, and Indira Parthasarathy. This time, the focus was on Sivasankari, an author known for her understanding of human psychology and social consciousness.