Because every wall has a story to tell

Float mount

Whenever in doubt, float mount. Everything looks aesthetic and most importantly, more intentional when float mounted. It is the simple practice of placing the art or picture over a matting layer and then framed. This gives the picture depth by creating shadows. While float mounting, fabrics and wallpapers can also be used for the matting layer in addition to the neutral papers. Anything 3D can be framed, and if the depth of the object is deeper, an open frame can be done to create a visual depth without making the whole bulky.