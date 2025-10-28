Because every wall has a story to tell

Gallery walls are like the perfect topping for your spaces. They not just add character to empty walls but often tell stories that are timeless and hold the most special memories. The process of putting together a gallery wall might seem overwhelming at first, but with a few points in mind, it could be the most personal addition, making that wall the most adored in your space. Here are the tips to make your own gallery wall:
Lay it out before you hang it
Always start by measuring the wall that would hold your frames. Then with the help of some tape, you can lay it out to scale on the floor, which will allow you to plan your layout well by trying various options before you drill holes into the wall. Once the layout is finalised, go ahead and mark out the frames, drill, and hang them up.
Mix horizontal & vertical
There are no rules when it comes to gallery walls except one: they must have meaning and be more than just store bought posters. The sizes, shapes, and colours can all be mixed to curate something more than ordinary. The easiest way to do this is by mixing portraits and landscapes with regard to orientation. If the spacing between the frames and collectables is uniform, walls are a blank canvas for galleries. The usual space between 2 frames is 3” to avoid a cluttered view.
Make it personal
Gallery walls are the most extraordinary because they are usually highly personal to the homeowner. From celebrated art pieces to family pictures, it adds personality and character to your spaces while celebrating you. Gallery walls don’t necessarily have to be only art and pictures; it’s always a good idea to mix it up with concert tickets, love letters, postcards, or anything that was collected or brought back as a souvenir.
Float mount
Whenever in doubt, float mount. Everything looks aesthetic and most importantly, more intentional when float mounted. It is the simple practice of placing the art or picture over a matting layer and then framed. This gives the picture depth by creating shadows. While float mounting, fabrics and wallpapers can also be used for the matting layer in addition to the neutral papers. Anything 3D can be framed, and if the depth of the object is deeper, an open frame can be done to create a visual depth without making the whole bulky.
Play with the frames
In today’s times, there are about a hundred varieties of frames and framing options that can be explored for your spaces. From material variations to frame thicknesses, the options are many. While creating a fusion with the frames, one could also play with colours. Coloured frames are a great option, particularly for modern homes, while intricate or carved wooden frames for a vintage output. Pick out a set of 2-3 colours based on how big the space is, and let your walls speak.
Gallery walls have changed styles over the decades, but one thing that has remained constant is the evoking of emotions while looking at them. They are like wooden floors or marble accents, timeless yet the most elegant. The effortless addition to making your spaces yours.