Chennai man out on bail arrested for threatening wife, her family

CHENNAI: A man who was out on bail after being charged with murdering his six-year-old daughter was arrested again on Sunday for threatening his wife and her family in Chennai.

The Otteri police said the accused, Satish, had been sending threatening messages and phone calls to his wife and her relatives over the past few days. He also allegedly harassed her through Instagram, warning her for testifying against him in the murder case.

Following the woman’s complaint, the police registered a fresh case under relevant sections of the BNS for criminal intimidation and harassment.

The police said that Satish had earlier been arrested in July this year for killing his daughter in a hotel room at St Thomas Mount. Investigation revealed he committed the murder to take revenge on his wife following a marital dispute. He was released on conditional bail in September.