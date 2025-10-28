Country bombs hurled during students clash in Chennai, five held

CHENNAI: Five college students have been arrested after country-made bombs were hurled during a clash between two groups of students at Maduravoyal on Sunday night.

According to police, the arrested youth were identified as Mayajothi (22), Vignesh (21), Ajith (20), Ashiq (20), and Jestin (19). The police said the violence broke out near Kamaraj Nagar following a long-standing dispute between Arasan, a student of Pachaiyappa’s College, and Naveen Kumar (20), a law student from a private college in Maduravoyal.

Three months ago, Naveen and his friends had allegedly assaulted Arasan. Mayajothi had tried to mediate between the two groups after the incident, but the talks ended in an argument.

On Sunday night, Mayajothi and his friends, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, went to Naveen’s house to confront him. A fight broke out during which someone from Naveen’s group threw a crude bomb, injuring Vignesh. Police rushed to the scene, and arrested the five and launched a search for Naveen and six others. A probe is under way to find out from where the students sourced the bombs, the police said.