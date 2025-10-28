Chennai

Cyclone Montha disrupts flights at Chennai airport; multiple services cancelled

A person looks at anchored fishing boats ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Montha', at Marina Beach in Chennai, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
CHENNAI: Flight operations at Chennai Airport were partially disrupted on Tuesday as cyclonic weather systems along the east coast prompted the cancellation of several domestic services.

According to airport sources, at least nine IndiGo flights—six arrivals and three departures—were cancelled on October 28 due to adverse weather conditions. Arrivals affected included services from Rajahmundry (6E7734), Vijayawada (6E7139, 6E7263) and Visakhapatnam (6E6089, 6E0845, 6E0881). Departures to Vijayawada (6E7291), Rajahmundry (6E7172) and Visakhapatnam (6E0917) were also cancelled.

All flights were called off citing “cyclonic conditions in the region.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Cyclone Montha over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to make a landfall at Andhra Pradesh coast.

Passengers were urged to check airline websites or contact customer care for real-time updates before heading to the airport.

