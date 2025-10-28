Deputy CM Udhayanidhi inspects desilting of canals in north Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said the government is fully prepared to handle any rain-related situation.

“Although Tamil Nadu is not expected to face any major impact, officials have been directed to stay alert, ensure uninterrupted civic services, and take all precautionary measures,” he said after inspecting desilting and flood-prevention works in North Chennai.

He said the meteorological centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the northern districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu due to Cyclone Montha, which is expected to intensify and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Udhayanidhi reviewed desilting works at ponds and canals in the Tondiarpet zone where works worth Rs 6.85 crore are in progress.