Gang ties up teen at home in Sholavaram, hacks him to death

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly tied up and hacked to death by a gang inside his house at Sholavaram late on Sunday night. Police suspect it to be a case of retaliation for a past altercation.

The deceased, Babu, a welder and daily wage labourer, had earlier objected to his brother Selvakumar’s relationship with a married woman. Police said the woman’s family, angered by the alleged mistreatment, had confided in a family friend (an auto driver) who confronted the brothers two months ago, leading to a quarrel.

On Sunday night, the auto driver and his friends, reportedly drinking together, decided to confront Babu again. They entered his house under the pretext of talking, tied him with a cloth and hacked him to death before fleeing.

A friend who visited the house the next morning found Babu lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. A case has been registered, and a search is on for the suspects.