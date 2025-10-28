Novel narrations from every nook

If the cupboard under the stairs conjures images of a young Harry Potter enduring the Dursleys’ wrath, you might be surprised to know that the same nook can transform into one of the most stylish and functional corners. From an open bookshelf to a sleek mini-office, the spandrel — the space beneath staircases — offers untapped potential for homeowners who are eager to make every square foot count.

Under-stair areas often feel awkward or neglected, yet designers see them as opportunities to infuse both style and purpose into a home. Keerthika Surenthar, co-founder of The Design Shop, highlights, “Every corner can tell a story if you let it… A curated display of travel memories, plants, or a softly lit art niche can make the under-stair space feel intimate and personal.” There are many ways to approach the space. It can be designed purely for function, but it can also be an opportunity to add personality and joy. Keerthika suggests functional uses such as storage cupboards, toy racks, or serene meditation nooks, emphasising a balance between utility and emotion.