Stalin asks youth to balance technology with moral values

CHENNAI: Emphasising the need to always be a step ahead in a rapidly changing world, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged graduates to combine integrity and innovation as they enter the workforce.

Delivering the 33rd graduation day address at the Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) on Monday, the CM said today’s youngsters must run at a pace faster than the speed at which the world is changing, otherwise, they will get outdated.

Urging students to balance technological progress with moral values, Stalin said, “In this era driven by Artificial Intelligence, what will set you apart is not technology, but your integrity and human values.” He also stressed that honing leadership qualities is also necessary in today’s times. Stressing that leadership is not about the position one holds or the salary one draws, but the positive impact one creates, Stalin encouraged the audience to constantly update their knowledge and remain relevant in an evolving world.