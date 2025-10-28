Tamil Nadu: Tennikoit team bags dual wins

A captain often leads by example, and M Vairamuthu did that at the 49th Senior National Tennikoit Championship. The Tamil Nadu tennikoit team won the team and individual gold medals under his leadership. “It feels great. In the team final, we defeated Puducherry 3-2 in a close game. And in the individual singles, I defeated Rajasekharan of Kerala,” said Vairamuthu, who bagged the Senior Singles gold medal for the fourth time.

“Both the team and individual medals were tough to get. Team coordination was crucial in team events. While in the individual event, consistency and the ability to raise the bar as the tournament progressed were important,” he said.

The individual singles semifinal match against Kiran Kumar of Karnataka was the toughest, according to him. “He (Kiran) is an experienced player and a national silver medallist for the last four years. The national team’s event final was also tough. At one stage, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were tied at 2-2. I scored the deciding point, which led to Tamil Nadu beating Puducherry 3-2. The Puducherry team had a clear plan to reach the final and win the trophy, but the Tamil Nadu team managed to overcome their strategy,” he recalled.