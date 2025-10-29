Chennai police arrest lawyer for using forged documents to obtain US visa

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Chennai on Monday arrested a Punjab-based lawyer on charges of attempting to secure a US visa using forged documents. The action follows a complaint filed by Scott Schonauer, Regional Security Officer, on behalf of the US Consulate General, Chennai.

Police said the accused, D Kuldeep Kumar (32), Rupnagar district, Punjab, had applied for a B1/B2 visa using fake employment documents purportedly issued by a private technology firm.

During verification, officials at the consulate found that the experience letter and salary receipts submitted by the applicant were forged. Acting on the complaint, the assistant commissioner of police, Forged Documents Investigation Division, registered a case and began a probe.

Investigation revealed that Kuldeep had approached Pradeep Kumar of Hyderabad and Jitender of Punjab, who run a travel agency, and paid them `30,000 to procure the fake documents. The duo allegedly created forged company letters and salary slips, which the accused later submitted to the consulate.