CUMTA to roll out monthly digital bus passes by mid-November

CHENNAI: Encouraged by the public response to the Chennai One mobility app, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is looking to launch monthly digital bus passes priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 from mid-November, as part of efforts to centralise ticketing and payments across public transit. Special Officer Jayakumar said development work is under way, with a rollout targeted for November 10, subject to final approvals.

CUMTA is also developing a virtual payment wallet-modelled on the National Common Mobility Card for launch by December. The wallet is intended to consolidate fare payments across multiple modes and reduce cash transactions.

The Chennai One app has recorded more than 4.6 lakh downloads in its first month, with over 3.7 lakh tickets booked and repeat usage exceeding 74%. Daily bookings average 22,000, generating cumulative revenues of Rs 73 lakh.

Officials are seeking to expand the platform’s reach to air-conditioned suburban rail services. Chennai One currently supports ordinary suburban trains, and a request for access to the premium network is before the Railways.

Product updates under development include an improved vehicle-tracking interface, more accurate arrival estimates and refinement of commission and payout structures for beta partners.