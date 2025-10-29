Cyclone Montha: Ennore gets 10.6 cm of rainfall, water-logging in Manali

CHENNAI: The city received light to moderate rain from Monday night under the impact of cyclonic storm ‘Montha’. While observatories at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 47 mm and 35.2 mm respectively, parts of North Chennai received heavy spells with weather stations in Ennore recording 106.5 mm.

Residents complained of water stagnation in parts of the city on Tuesday, including Elanthanur area and Dwaraka Nagar in Manali, Sholinganallur Junction, Choolaimedu, Vandikaran Street, and Angalamman Koil 2nd Street in Manali, among others. Residents of Kannagi Nagar complained of leakages in their houses.

Speaking to TNIE, M Kamalakannan, a resident of Manali, said that while water stagnation in the area is not severe, it occurs mainly due to damaged or unpaved roads. “Here, many of the roads are often filled with potholes where rainwater stagnates, making vehicle movement difficult during rains. The GCC should prioritise repairs, especially in Dwaraka Nagar and Elanthanur areas of Manali New Town,” he said.