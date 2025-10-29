Officials raze popular restaurant, take over Rs 300 crore worth of land

CHENNAI: A day after the Alandur Civil Court ruled in favour of the state government in a disputed land near the Chennai airport, the Chengalpattu district administration carried out an eviction and demolition drive early on Tuesday morning. Around 4 am, officials sealed the premises occupied by Saravana Bhavan, evicted the staff on duty, and demolished the building located along GST road at Alandur.

The disputed property, measuring 40,112 square feet and valued at approximately Rs 300 crore, had been occupied by the hotel chain. A few years back, the Chengalpattu district administration had issued a notice to the hotel, stating that the land in Survey No. 1467/2 was classified as poramboke (government) land, that the lease period had expired, and that the premises must be vacated.

Challenging this, a few years ago, the hotel management filed a petition before the Alandur Civil Court. However, on Monday, the court dismissed the petition and declared that the land rightfully belonged to the government. Following the court’s order, revenue officials arrived at the spot early Tuesday, evicted the remaining staff, removed furniture and fixtures, and used earthmovers to raze the structure. A notice board was later installed, warning against trespassing on the property.