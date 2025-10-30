Chennai motorists pay to use NH stretch, but get bumpy ride

CHENNAI: Despite being a tolled highway, the recent monsoon has turned commuting on the Poonamallee-Karaipettai (Kancheepuram) stretch of the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway into a nightmare for motorists, as it (stretch) is riddled with potholes every few hundred metres causing frequent bike-skidding.

Commuters heading towards Vellore, Ambur, and Bengaluru said their travel woes have worsened following the rains, with bumper-to-bumper traffic for more than a kilometre near every bridge and flyover construction site. According to travellers, it takes nearly two hours to cover the 34 km from Karaipettai to Sriperumbudur.

The primary reason, they added, is the poor maintenance of service roads between Sriperumbudur and Karaipettai which are full of potholes and sludge, posing a serious risk to motorists. The work on 17 flyovers and bridges along the 34-km stretch has been progressing at a snail’s pace under the ongoing six-laning project. Motorists complained that traffic is diverted to damaged service roads every two kilometres due to the construction activity.

“The service roads are completely battered and waterlogged, making them dangerous, especially for two-wheeler riders between Sunguvarchathiram and Poonamallee,” said R Kannan, a commuter. Another commuter, S Rajan of Maduravoyal, added, “There’s hardly a proper stretch of road even for 100 metres in several places.