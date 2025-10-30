Destruction of creation

One would think that angry opposition to an artwork is usually reserved for the art illiterate. But this isn’t the first time that an artist attacked the creation of another. Maurizio Cattelan’s 'The Comedian' was also subjected to something similar at Art Basel 2019. The work that consisted of a yellow banana, fixed onto the gallery’s booth wall with duct tape, had already created ripples for its outrageousness. To add to it, artist David Datuna took the banana off the wall and ate it, to everyone’s shock. He went forth and called his performance Hungry Artist, all done without the artist’s permission, of course.

Renowned Chinese artist Ai Weiwei once destroyed a 2,000-year-old Han Dynasty Urn as part of a performance. Although the urn belonged to the artist, viewers considered it insensitive to destroy an artefact, while the artist claimed that his act, which was presented as photographs, was one of preservation and cultural rewriting.

This much can be said in conclusion. One may disagree on the purpose of an artwork. Nevertheless, it isn’t ours to destroy. Dissent can always be expressed through dialogue. Conversations can clear the clouds of misconception. Violence can never be the answer to anything at all. Our fragile and fragmented world certainly needs no more destruction!