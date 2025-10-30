A pervasive marketing strategy

Kim Kardashian’s Skims innerwear brand, which she co-founded in 2019 with investors Emma and Jens Grede, has been known to make interesting statement products, such as push-up bras that mimic the appearance of bralessness with a nipple-like feature that’s visible through clothing. Their latest product is a thong with a front replicating pubic hair, in several colours, with a choice of straight or curly.

In recent years, untamed pubic hair has become a trend, with celebrities like Doja Cat and Julia Fox even showing theirs off on the red carpet — after previous seasons in which full baldness or minimalising grooming methods dominated media representation (and pornography). Of course, this applies only to women, as most unrealistic beauty standards do.

Skims’ merkin undergarment has created a stir, and is seen as distasteful because Kardashian is a willing part of the industry that creates appearance-related complexes and therefore a market, then capitalises through products that rectify or enhance. The thongs have reportedly sold out in all styles and sizes immediately. If this is factual and not a PR tactic, it speaks to the painful, compulsive, deeply-inculcated way in which women feel they must change themselves all the time, in order to conform or bend to one ideal, trend, request, insult or another.