Dog, cat pet owners in Chennai to be fined Rs 5000 from November 24 if they fail to obtain pet licence

CHENNAI: Pet owners who fail to obtain licences for their pet dogs and cats by November 24 will be fined Rs 5,000 by the city corporation.

Also, pet owners who bring their dogs to public spaces without a leash will be fined Rs 500, as per a resolution passed in the Greater Chennai Corporation council meeting on Thursday.

Corporation staff will be deployed for a door-to-door verification following the lapse of the deadline, the resolution stated. The fine for not keeping dogs on a leash in public spaces is to be collected by the sanitary and conservancy inspectors of the respective wards.

As part of outlining the conditions for obtaining the licence and the responsibilities of pet owners, the resolution stated that no pet owners should allow their dogs to defecate on the streets during their walks.

In case the dogs defecate on the roadside, it is the duty of the owners to clean it, the resolution stated.