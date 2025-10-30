Sea of waste engulfs Chennai coastline

CHENNAI: While cyclone Montha may have spared Chennai from its fury, the rough seas and heavy inflow through the Adyar river have unleashed another kind of disaster — tonnes of plastic waste choking the city’s coastline.

From Srinivasapuram and Pattinapakkam to the Marina, beaches are now carpeted with single-use plastics, liquor bottles, broken thermocol, and dense mats of water hyacinth, turning the once-lively stretch into a grim tableau of urban neglect.

When TNIE visited the Adyar estuary on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, heaps of waste lay piled along the shore, deposited overnight by the outgoing tide. The sheer volume of debris, residents say, is unprecedented and a direct consequence of years of unchecked dumping into stormwater drains and river systems that eventually discharge into the Adyar.

“Every time it rains or the river opens up, the sea throws back what the city dumps into it,” said K Bharathi, president of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association. “We’ve been complaining for years that untreated waste is being let into the river, but nothing changes. The government needs to realise this is not just a sanitation issue — it’s killing our livelihood and the sea itself.” “When we cast our nets, we pull up more plastic than fish,” said Murugan, a traditional fisherman.