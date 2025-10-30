An artistic reclamation

For S Venkatesan, who believes, “Art is love that has set forth from cruelty — of being nameless, homeless, and wandering,” the medium he chose — of strokes, spaces, and contours — is also a path of understanding his own existence. With a mix of fragmentation and abstraction, he sticks to the superior theme of reclamation. He does it by showing his land and memory onto the canvas. His artworks are a way of giving form to his memories, his realities, and his life — of streets with overflowing dustbins, a horde of mice, and a nearby area where goats’ legs were skinned and sold — while also reclaiming his childhood.

Reclamation in his art also goes beyond his lived memory. It is shown not just by depicting the problem as it is but by giving agency to the subjects. His sketch of a manual scavenger reclining on his broom and a portrait of an Adivasi woman of Kandhamal, Odisha, are ways of reclamation for him. These characters are symbols of life beyond their struggles, synonymous with resistance. He has also explored ruthless themes like honour killing, which he has shown metaphorically as fear piercing through a human eye, where love is seen as a problem.