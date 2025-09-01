43L tonnes of legacy waste cleared from Perungudi, Kodungaiyur landfills

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that it has processed nearly 43.3 lakh tonnes of legacy waste from the city’s two major dump yards at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur, reclaiming a total of 97.3 acres of land so far.

Solid waste from all 15 zones of Chennai is transported to the Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumping yards, which spans 250 acres and 342.9 acres, respectively.

Of these, 225 acres in Perungudi and 252 acres in Kodungaiyur have been used for dumping over the decades, creating a massive legacy waste load of 94 lakh tonnes, with the majority, 66.5 lakh tonnes, accumulated in Kodungaiyur.

Now, 25.3 lakh tonnes of waste has been processed in Perungudi, reclaiming 94.3 acres of land, while 18 lakh tonnes has been processed in Kodungaiyur, reclaiming 3 acres. GCC also began planting 1,500 saplings on the reclaimed land in Kodungaiyur.