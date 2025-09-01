Cloudburst in North Chennai, Manali records 27cm rainfall

CHENNAI: The city experienced its first cloudburst this year, even as the Northeast monsoon is yet to set in, in the rains that lashed parts of North Chennai on Saturday night. According to the India Meteorological Department, there were six spells of rain of over 10cm per hour in Manali and surrounding areas, which would qualify as cloudburst under the the World Meteorological Organization’s and IMD’s definition.

This is the third time in a single month when Chennai recorded rainfall exceeding 10 cm, and the only time such a weather event has occurred in the city, weather bloggers said. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, Manali, New Manali Town, and Wimco Nagar recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 27cm, 26cm and 23cm respectively, the highest in the city.

Between 10-11 pm, Manali (Div 19 and Zone 2) recorded 10.62 cm; during 11pm-12 am, Wimco nagar (Zone 1) recorded the most intense spell of 15.72 cm followed by Korattur: 13.71 cm; Manali (Div 19): 12.66 cm; New Manali Town (Div 15): 10.32 cm, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), officially categorising the spell as cloud burst.

While South Chennai also received a good spell of rainfall of around 5-7 cm, Korattur, Ennore, Parrys, and Nerkundram received 11-18 cm of rainfall.