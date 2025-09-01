From Gaza to wartime mass graves, how art becomes a weapon of memory

Since time immemorial, a piece of art or literature has carried the power to unsettle the authorities, to shake the hierarchy, break the complacency of the world, and often bring peace in the most unexpected ways. Be it Picasso’s anti-war painting ‘Guernica’ or Ernest Hemingway’s ‘Farewell to Arms’, they were reiterations of the devastation and futility of wars.

From the Russian Civil War, World Wars I and II, to the Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Gaza, or the Myanmar Civil War, the brunt of this barbaric power play has always been borne by the innocent ones. Though these atrocities make it to the newspapers’ front page, to the TV news channels, to social media, with a flip, a scroll, we can evade this extremely triggering content. Is it because it is happening in someone else’s backyard? Or is it because we are powerless?

It is unfathomable to bring even the slightest change in the situation. But art, a piece of literature, or a poem, a painting, or a photograph, holds enormous potential to disturb the status quo, the structure, the hierarchy, the government. Some are so powerful and explicit that they have been banned. Artists and writers talk about replicating the angst, grief, outrage onto their canvases and sheets through strokes and words from which fierce colours of emotions ooze out and amorphous sentiments take forms.