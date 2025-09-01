Gang hurls country-made bombs, hacks man to death near Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was murdered using country bombs near Tiruvallur on Sunday night. Rajkamal of Kadambathur, was riding home on his motorcycle when a gang followed him and hurled bombs at him.

Though he escaped twice, they chased him down, and hacked him to death. Another man who tried to intervene was injured. On information, the Kadambathur police recovered the body and sent it to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem.

Rajkamal had married three months ago and was living with his wife in Agaram Sun City, the police said. Local sources said that the murder is suspected to be linked to a land dispute at Vaishali Nagar in Kadambathur. However, the police are yet to ascertain the motive.

Inquires are underway to trace the gang, the police said. Last week, three men were arrested by the Kadambathur police for hurling a country-made bomb at a 26-year-old man in Tiruvallur, leaving him severely injured.