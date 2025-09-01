Sadhya selection: Feast the day in Chennai

Chorum Koottaanum

This Kerala-style cloud kitchen in Valasaravakkam offers its sadhya on a banana leaf for Rs 799, featuring over 25 items.

Contact: 8015311289

That Mallu Joint

At both T Nagar and Anna Nagar branches, a smaller sadhya menu is priced at Rs 799, served between noon and 4.00 pm until September 3 alongside the regular menu. A special festive menu on September 4 and 5 is priced at Rs 1,299. On these days, the elaborate spread begins from 11.30 am onwards and only sadhya will be available. Roshini Tharakan, co-founder of the restaurant, says, “Onam is the busiest day of the year for us.” According to her, specific ingredients like the banana chips and the ada that goes into the palada payasam are sourced from Kerala. “That is because our chef, also a Malayali, prefers the quality of the ingredients from Kerala because it is more consistent with what he is used to cooking with. Most of the other things, we source locally,” she concludes.

Contact: 9176741305