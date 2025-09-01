Sadhya selection: Feast the day in Chennai

The Internet is flooded with Thekkappetta Sundari Damodaran Pillai memes — the Malayali heroine with her hair slicked back, mallipoo tucked in, set-mundu perfectly pleated. Just as these caricatures bloom, the waters of Punnamada Lake erupt in rhythm with the boat race. Oars rise and fall, the Veeyapuram Chundan surges ahead in four swift minutes, bagging the Nehru Trophy at the race. On-screen too, Onam unfurls — Lokah mixing myth with super-hero style, Eth mood Onam mood soundtracking our reels. Yet, beyond memes, boats, and movies lies the true essence of the festival — the sadhya. For those in Chennai longing for that feast, here’s where you can find it this year.
Savya Rasa
Presenting a premium sadhya experience inspired by Kerala’s royal kitchens, served from September 1-5, from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Price for two is approximately Rs 3,000.
Contact: 7397774856
Chorum Koottaanum
This Kerala-style cloud kitchen in Valasaravakkam offers its sadhya on a banana leaf for Rs 799, featuring over 25 items.
Contact: 8015311289
That Mallu Joint
At both T Nagar and Anna Nagar branches, a smaller sadhya menu is priced at Rs 799, served between noon and 4.00 pm until September 3 alongside the regular menu. A special festive menu on September 4 and 5 is priced at Rs 1,299. On these days, the elaborate spread begins from 11.30 am onwards and only sadhya will be available. Roshini Tharakan, co-founder of the restaurant, says, “Onam is the busiest day of the year for us.” According to her, specific ingredients like the banana chips and the ada that goes into the palada payasam are sourced from Kerala. “That is because our chef, also a Malayali, prefers the quality of the ingredients from Kerala because it is more consistent with what he is used to cooking with. Most of the other things, we source locally,” she concludes.
Contact: 9176741305
Naatilevedeya
In Saligramam, Dhanya Menon’s cloud kitchen Naatilevedeya comes alive only during Onam and for just 40 lucky diners a day. What began three years ago as a Malayali’s search for a home-style sadhya has become one of the city’s small-scale, authentic festive offerings. This year’s menu features 27 dishes rooted in family recipes, from paruppu prasadam to palada payasam, all packed with the warmth of a Kerala household. Pick it up fresh or opt for delivery in select areas — either way, the charm lies in its intimacy. Meals are priced at Rs 750 (exclusive of delivery charges) and are available from September 4-6. Pre-booking is open until September 3.
Contact: 8921183066
The Malayalee Club
This 125-year-old establishment serves its sadhya in dedicated dining slots from 12 pm to 3 pm until September 5. Reservations are mandatory. The dine-in is priced at Rs 525. The takeaway sadhya is designed for two and priced at Rs 1,250. Payasam is an additional Rs 500. Prepared with ingredients brought exclusively from Kerala, this elaborate festive spread, Babu, the manager, says, has been part of “our legacy for countless years.”
Contact: 044 28360884
Kappa Chakka Kandhari
The restaurant is introducing a pre-booked takeaway service for sadhya. Each order, priced at Rs 8,000, is packed in traditional stainless-steel tiffin boxes and serves 5-6 people. Payasam is available in 500 ml bottles (Rs 500–Rs 700 each) or as a combo pack (Rs 2,000). An Onam gift box is priced at Rs 1,900. Advance booking is mandatory for September 4 and 5. “Festivals in India are about togetherness, family, and food. This year, we want to make it easier for families to celebrate Onam at home while we take care of your meal. With our Onasadhya, all you need to do is gather your loved ones and enjoy the feast,” says the team at Kappa Chakka Kandhari.
Contact: 9858591010
Enté Keralam
Both the Poes Garden and Anna Nagar outlets will serve unlimited dine-in sadhyas till September 3, followed by a special spread from September 4-7. Takeaway boxes for two are available until September 7. Payasam packs can be added on. Pre-booking closes on September 3.
Contact: 6374999506 (Anna Nagar), 6374999506 (Poes Garden)
Sorgam at Crimson Chakra
This restaurant marks the festival with a sadhya prepared by chefs specially flown in from Kerala. The spread boasts 28 dishes. On September 4 and 6, the sadhya will be served without slots throughout the day, while September 5 offers three one-and-a-half-hour slots between 11.30 am and 3.30 pm. The sadhya is priced at Rs 850 for dine-in and Rs 950 for takeaway. Also available on Swiggy and Zomato.
Contact: 9677277900
iD (by SPI Cinemas)
Available at multiple cinema locations,iD’s Thiruvonam Sadhya runs from September 5-7. The 26-item spread is priced at Rs 749, while a 17-item meal for two costs Rs 799. Pre-booking closes on September 2.
Contact: 9790828635
Savera Hotel
The hotel presents two experiences — a traditional Malgudi Onam Thali with over 25 dishes from September 4-7, and a Piano Onam Brunch on September 5 from 12.30 pm to 4 pm.
Contact: 9710421422 (Thali), 7550001168 (Brunch)
Kumarakom
A mini sadhya is available until September 4 priced at Rs 450. An elaborate festive spread is planned for Onam on September 5. The dine-in sadhya is priced at Rs 875, while the takeaway is Rs 950. For mini sadhya takeaways, a minimum order of 10 servings is required, along with a refundable vessel deposit of Rs 5,000, unless customers choose to bring their own vessels. If individual box packing is preferred, the cost will be Rs 490 per sadhya. Thomas George, the director of Kumarakom, says, “Pre-orders for takeaway must be placed by September 3, but dining in requires no prior reservation, though a waiting period may be expected depending on the rush.”
Contact: 9840196700