Toddler suffers minor burns after underground cable bursts in Chennai

CHENNAI: A two-and-a-half year old girl suffered minor burn injuries after she came into contact with bitumen from an underground cable at Loop Road in Foreshore Estate on Saturday night. The girl is under treatment and her condition is stable.

According to the Foreshore Estate police, the girl, Jeshwin Anna, Anna came into contact with the burst cable and suffered burns.

Hearing her cries, Anna’s family rushed her to Government Royapettah Hospital where she is under treatment. Speaking to TNIE, Anna’s mother said that despite repeated complaints to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) about power issues and sparks from the cables, there has been no response.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged against the local TNPDCL officials and a restaurant on Loop Road who allegedly laid the cable.