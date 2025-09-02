Seven arrested for hacking man to death

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur police on Monday arrested seven youngsters, including a 17-year-old juvenile, in connection with the murder of a man in Kadambathur on Sunday night.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Hariprasad, Husman, Srinivasan, Nathan, Nelson, Karthick, and a juvenile. The gang allegedly hurled country bombs on Rajkamal (28) while he was riding a motorcycle and hacked him to death.

Police said the murder was a fallout of previous gang rivalry. Police also suspect that the gang learned to make country bombs by watching YouTube videos. An FIR has been registered.

In a separate incident last week, three men were arrested by the Kadambathur police for hurling a country-made bomb at a 26-year-old man in Tiruvallur, leaving him seriously injured.