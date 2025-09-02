Son of Thanjai: Where gameplay leads and Tamil culture serves as the backdrop

After extensive research, which is still ongoing, a creative decision was made to depict the game with violence, earning it a PEGI 18 rating — the gaming equivalent of an ‘A’ certificate in films. “History was found to be as bloody as it was flourishing, and that balance was sought. We designed the combat to feel visceral and intense, with every blow meant to be felt by the player,” Venkat says.

The gameplay

“Intense combat, cultural immersion, and exploration of the Chola world.” This is how the team explains ‘Son of Thanjai’.

With this Tamil-centric cultural game, the team has also sought to move away from traditional gameplay where players are fed with intel and are given a quest marker, mission objectives, among others. “For example, in other games, the player might be told by someone that their cattle have been stolen, and the player will get a quest marker, the location of the cattle and the thief, and a list of mission objectives. “In Son of Thanjai, players will have to work much harder – piecing together clues, talking to different NPCs, and drawing their own conclusions before acting. The idea is that every mission feels like an investigation rather than a set of instructions,” he breaks it down.