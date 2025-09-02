The Ultimate Garden Planning Playbook

Before you crack open your wallet and start buying twelve plants with names you can’t pronounce, take a breath. Every gardening/landscaping veteran and green-thumb rookie knows: it’s the planning, not the purchase, that makes or breaks your garden dreams.

The questions pros ask (And you should too):

Will this be a seasonal “colour bomb” or a lifelong oasis?

Balcony, window, or sprawling lawn — what’s your real estate?

Is your climate Chennai humid, Mumbai-muggy or Manali-cool?

Can you picture sipping coffee in your creation…or is this a rebellion against “nature deficit disorder”?

Native species or foreign flair — what’ll thrive and survive?