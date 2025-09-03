Jvala: Into a space of discovery in Chennai

A space where culture and art intersect. Where old traditions and new tangents of conversation will be explored through “inner wisdom” and “outer exploration”.

This haven of transformative experiences will be explored through the platform, Jvala, with its two aspects: Jvala.space and Jvala.travel. While Jvala.travel is about exploring India’s traditions in the most meaningful and unforgettable way, Jvala.space is an avenue for introspection, spiritual awakening, and inner transformation. Deepa Chakravarthy, Mohiniyattam artist and Indologist, and the founder of Jvala, says, “Beyond the physical aspect of our new space, our core aspect is how we can rekindle meaningful memories of geographical spaces.”

Deepa believes in immersing in an experience true to its purest essence, and this was one of the main driving forces to start a space. She explains the functionality of the space in Mylapore, called Trace the Space, and the different hues of enriching immersions it offers. While the space would echo with the spiritual vibrations of yoga, dance, music, and visual arts in the mornings, the studio would also transform itself into a hub of concerts, exhibitions, engagement with the community, talks, and podcasts. “These kinds of activities will be held parallelly through the space,” she says. GVS Brahmam, the co-founder of Jvala, shares, “Trace the Space helps people pursue anything by coming here and joining a group.”