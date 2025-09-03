Jvala: Into a space of discovery in Chennai

A space where culture and art intersect. Where old traditions and new tangents of conversation will be explored through “inner wisdom” and “outer exploration”.
This haven of transformative experiences will be explored through the platform, Jvala, with its two aspects: Jvala.space and Jvala.travel. While Jvala.travel is about exploring India’s traditions in the most meaningful and unforgettable way, Jvala.space is an avenue for introspection, spiritual awakening, and inner transformation. Deepa Chakravarthy, Mohiniyattam artist and Indologist, and the founder of Jvala, says, “Beyond the physical aspect of our new space, our core aspect is how we can rekindle meaningful memories of geographical spaces.”
Deepa believes in immersing in an experience true to its purest essence, and this was one of the main driving forces to start a space. She explains the functionality of the space in Mylapore, called Trace the Space, and the different hues of enriching immersions it offers. While the space would echo with the spiritual vibrations of yoga, dance, music, and visual arts in the mornings, the studio would also transform itself into a hub of concerts, exhibitions, engagement with the community, talks, and podcasts. “These kinds of activities will be held parallelly through the space,” she says. GVS Brahmam, the co-founder of Jvala, shares, “Trace the Space helps people pursue anything by coming here and joining a group.”
Deepa’s vision is vividly translated into the architectural nuances of the space. The tones and colours used, the flooring spread across with blazing Athangudi tiles, are metaphors for the unflinching flames of fire (jvala). As she says, “Not the fire that destroys but the fire that rekindles and quenches the existential thirst and hunger.”
In the space that would embrace different kinds of art and art forms, the focus is also on the “intangible cultural aspect of an art form.” Deepa opines that a performance is only the end-product; the crux is the knowledge behind it. Out of the different programmes, she shares, “In the workshops that we will be conducting, we will be focusing on enhancing the experience and elevating the perception and gaze.” She further says that gaze can be enhanced only when the experience of aesthetics is in the right way. The experience, however, is a subjective one.
What fascinates Deepa is the waves of the change that sweep over the age-old tradition now and then. “What makes this tradition meaningful is the fact that it has to be reinvented according to changing times. This is what we wanted to focus on — the transient nature of culture and art that integrate into living without any other colourings.”
Trace the Space will launch with a special conversation with Deepa, who will introduce Jvala. Vasudha Ravi, Carnatic vocalist, through her performance, will take the audience along the soulful spirit of the cultural travel. There will be a display of rare contemporary works of visual arts belonging to various periods related to Indian culture.
The co-founders are also launching Jvala.travel, a travel brand that is deeply entrenched in our culture. Deepa says, “Each destination has a certain ethos and a certain potential. Unless we try to engage with that destination in a certain manner, we are not doing justice to the knowledge system and what our ancestors have created the spaces for.” Brahmam also explains the importance of the journey and sojourns — while the historical and architectural perspectives are integral to understanding a particular place, what makes the experience unique is the culture, tradition, and the knowledge system of the place. He emphasises that it’s the stories that stay with the people, and that the process is transformative. The travel offered would be focused on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and the North East, as Brahmam says, “the monuments available in these areas are ancient.” “With a complete itinerary, the group would consist of a lean team of 10-12 people,” he adds.
The launch will be held at Trace the Space, RKSalai, Mylapore, on September 5 at 6 pm. Entry at 5.30 pm.