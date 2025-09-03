Migrant worker’s death sparks violence in Chennai; over 100 detained, 30 remanded after stone-pelting on police

CHENNAI: The death of a 34-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, employed at the L&T Modular Fabrication Facility in Kattupalli in Avadi police commissionerate, led to a clash between workers and the police on Tuesday.

Police said Amaresh Prasad of Azamgarh district, was employed as a welder on contract at the facility for the past one-and-a-half months. He was staying at the housing site called Kaveri camp, where 3,600 workers stayed in temporary sheds with ground and first-floor.

On Monday night, Prasad, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, slipped while trying to enter his room on the first floor and fell. His head struck a bench, causing severe injury, the police said. He was rushed in the company’s ambulance to Government Stanley Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Tension erupted when his colleagues demanded that the body be brought back to the camp. Police sources said they refused since the body could be handed over to the relatives only after a postmortem at the hospital.