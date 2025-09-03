Tribute events where concerts unfold, by and for the fans

In November 2023, when social media feeds exploded with reels of people dancing in Indian theatres to the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, Swifties turned cinema aisles into makeshift dance floors. For a country miles away from Taylor, it was the closest thing to being at an Eras tour. But more than a passing frenzy, that moment sparked something deeper: a hunger for spaces where fandom could be lived out loud.
Offering a solution to this gap are Chennai’s fans, as they aren’t just watching tribute unfold on screens but hosting full-blown fan concerts, where the mic, the decor, and even the very stage belong to them.
In July, for instance, a small but buzzing venue in T Nagar, decorated with handmade posters, had a local artiste take the centre stage, kicking off with You Belong With Me, and within seconds, the crowd muted out the instruments with their chorus. In between sets, fans swapped bracelets and screamed out signature lines and dialogues. Someone in the crowd had painted their face with glitter stars while another had recreated Taylor’s Reputation Tour outfit.
Dhaya, an independent artiste in the city, recalls, "I went to a Taylor Swift event in 2023 where they just played her songs, but after the Eras Tour concert film, I realised Chennai was ready for something bigger — a space where fans weren’t just the audience but part of the performance,” she says. That realisation pushed her to curate regular Taylor Swift tribute events — evenings complete with live covers, themes, and undoubtedly, friendship bracelets and merchandise exchanged like prized treasures. “It’s about creating an atmosphere where every fan feels like they belong,” she says. “Not everyone can fly across the world to watch Taylor live. But here, they get to scream the lyrics, dance freely, and meet people who understand exactly why this music means so much.”
While Chennai witnessed a Taylor Swift tribute, across the country, fan-driven concerts are becoming a cultural phenomenon, thanks to event organisers like Riseastland Fandom and Popverse Production. They have taken tribute events from Chennai and Bengaluru to Hyderabad and beyond. For them, the idea is bigger than just playing songs.
A fan moment
Popverse Production, a Chennai-based collective, was started by Salmaa Gafoor out of “love for western music and the communities built around it.” Popverse made its debut with a Coldplay tribute and, to their surprise, the small venue came alive with people singing every song and strangers leaving as friends. “That night showed us we had struck a chord,” Salmaa says. Since then, they’ve hosted tributes for Taylor Swift, One Direction, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber, alongside pop culture events. “Fandoms here deserved more than just listening to their favourite artiste on headphones. They deserved a place to live the music together,” she explains.
That same philosophy drives Riseastland. “We think of it as building a community,” says Jahnabi Kalita from Riseastland. “Whether it’s Swifties, Directioners, or ARMYs, the energy is always the same.”
What sets Popverse apart, Salmaa says, is intimacy. “Unlike massive concerts where the crowd is so big that it’s hard to connect, our events are intentionally more personal. That makes space for conversations, laughter, and even friendships that go beyond the night. Some people have found lifelong friends here, and a few even found their soulmates.” More than concerts, she calls the events as “safe spaces that offer a therapeutic experience where people can let go of the week’s stress and simply exist in joy, music, and community.”
For fans, the impact is even more personal. Sahanaa Ramkumar, a 14-year-old who has attended every one of Dhaya’s Swiftie nights, recalls how surreal it felt to be part of such events: “I first found out about it on Google, and it felt like a chance to experience a concert I could never otherwise attend. I went with my best friends, and the dancing, singing, and lighting effects made it unforgettable.” She had also performed alongside Dhaya at her latest fan tribute event in T Nagar.
Moments like these, where fans get to step into the spotlight — even if only for a song — highlight why these events strike a chord. They’re not about impersonating the star but about embodying the spirit of what it feels like to love an artiste together.
Why now, why here?
So what’s fueling this surge of fan concerts in Chennai? Part of the answer lies in accessibility. Big-ticket international tours rarely make their way to India, and even when they do, they’re often concentrated in cities like Mumbai or Delhi. For young fans in Chennai, tribute concerts become a way of saying: if the artiste can’t come to us, we’ll recreate the magic ourselves.
Social media plays its part too. Viral reels of tribute events fuel the fear of missing out and drive participation. “It starts online but comes alive offline,” Dhaya notes. Salmaa adds that Chennai’s crowds are “different.” “Elsewhere, the energy might be spectacle-driven, but here, it’s about soulful connection. Their openness shapes our tributes in a big way,” she says.
As tribute nights grow in popularity, the organisers see no signs of slowing down. Riseastland hints at expanding into multi-fandom festivals where different fan communities come together under one roof. Dhaya, too, hopes to scale up her events with bigger venues and more elaborate production. Salmaa dreams of Popverse evolving into multi-day pop festivals.
In a city that once seemed too far removed from global fandom waves, Chennai is now at the centre of a movement that proves that music doesn’t need borders, stadiums, or superstar appearances to thrive. Sometimes, all it takes is a mic, a crowd that knows every song and interlude, and the courage to turn admiration into celebration.
For upcoming event details, visit @dhayaxo, @popverse.production and @riseastland.fandom on Instagram