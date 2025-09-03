Tribute events where concerts unfold, by and for the fans

In November 2023, when social media feeds exploded with reels of people dancing in Indian theatres to the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, Swifties turned cinema aisles into makeshift dance floors. For a country miles away from Taylor, it was the closest thing to being at an Eras tour. But more than a passing frenzy, that moment sparked something deeper: a hunger for spaces where fandom could be lived out loud.

Offering a solution to this gap are Chennai’s fans, as they aren’t just watching tribute unfold on screens but hosting full-blown fan concerts, where the mic, the decor, and even the very stage belong to them.

In July, for instance, a small but buzzing venue in T Nagar, decorated with handmade posters, had a local artiste take the centre stage, kicking off with You Belong With Me, and within seconds, the crowd muted out the instruments with their chorus. In between sets, fans swapped bracelets and screamed out signature lines and dialogues. Someone in the crowd had painted their face with glitter stars while another had recreated Taylor’s Reputation Tour outfit.