An Onam odyssey beyond borders

Looking back into the history of Onam is a bit tedious, as there is no specific origin to this festival mentioned in history notes. Sociologist AM Kurup writes in The Sociology of Onam, “The earliest known reference to Onam is found in Madurai Kanji, a Sangam poem from the 2nd century CE. It describes seven days of celebration in Madurai — oblations to temples, duels and games, feasting, and a royal assembly where warriors, poets, and chieftains received gifts. Later inscriptions reveal how local assemblies institutionalised the festival. By the 16th century, travellers like Bartolommeo noted that Onam, celebrated over eight days, was dedicated to securing prosperity for the year, with people putting aside old pots, donning new clothes, and sharing food. Over time, power shifts transformed its religious landscape. Saivite sites gave way to Vaishnavite temples, and the presiding deity of Onam came to be identified with Vishnu.”

Kanniyakumari: A grandeur

For Uma Sudhir, daughter of KT Sudhir who was once the president of Kanyakumari Malayali Samajam, Onam has become quieter with time. She recalls her childhood memories that involved gathering at her grandmother’s house in Ernakulam, cousins laying pookalam together before the sadhya. “Now, Onam is celebrated in individual homes. At the Samajam, we mark it on a convenient day, with competitions for schoolchildren, cultural programmes in Malayalam, and sometimes Pulikali on the streets. We also usually order in sadhya. Especially after Covid, things have become laid back. If there aren’t children at home, the pookalam is often skipped,” she says.