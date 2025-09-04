Chennai cops crack 119-sovereign theft case, arrest two men

CHENNAI: The Tambaram police arrested two people in connection with a burglary at Singaperumal Kovil and recovered 119 sovereigns of gold jewellery and `6 lakh in cash from them on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Senthil Murugan (31) of Nellikuppam in Cuddalore, and Sathishkumar (25) of Nanganallur in Chennai.

Police sources said the theft took place on August 31 at the residence of Rathish, a travel company owner from Bharathiyar Street. He had stayed overnight at his mother’s house and returned the next morning to find the lock broken, and 120 sovereign gold and Rs 6 lakh cash missing.

A special team led by the Guduvanchery ACP examined CCTV footage, which showed two men acting suspiciously before heading to the bus stand with a bundle and boarding a government bus from Cuddalore. With inputs from the conductor, police confirmed their identity through the Face Recognition System.

The two, having multiple robbery and extortion cases pending, were tracked down in Adambakkam. During interrogation, they admitted to burying the stolen jewellery in a protected forest.

The valuables were recovered and the accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.

