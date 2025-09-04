Creating cancer consciousness with colours, charts

Cancer is often spoken of in whispers — an illness that looms like a shadow in many households, unsettling families with its weight. But on Wednesday, at Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School in Chetpet, that shadow was painted over with colour, shaped into models, narrated through stories, and debated in orations. What might have been a day of competition instead became a day of conversation, where fear gave way to learning, and stigma gave way to awareness.

This was unfolded at the 14th edition of ABC – All a’Bout Cancer, an inter-school exhibition-cum-competition organised by CANSTOP (Cancer Support Therapy to Overcome Pain), the voluntary arm of Sundaram Medical Foundation, in association with Rotary International District 3234. TNIE was the media partner.