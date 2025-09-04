Creating cancer consciousness with colours, charts

Cancer is often spoken of in whispers — an illness that looms like a shadow in many households, unsettling families with its weight. But on Wednesday, at Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School in Chetpet, that shadow was painted over with colour, shaped into models, narrated through stories, and debated in orations. What might have been a day of competition instead became a day of conversation, where fear gave way to learning, and stigma gave way to awareness.
This was unfolded at the 14th edition of ABC – All a’Bout Cancer, an inter-school exhibition-cum-competition organised by CANSTOP (Cancer Support Therapy to Overcome Pain), the voluntary arm of Sundaram Medical Foundation, in association with Rotary International District 3234. TNIE was the media partner.
The 2025 edition brought together over 1,200 students from 100 schools across Chennai, each lending their talents to the cause. Competitions spanned painting, oratorical contests in Tamil and English, photography, quiz, skit, and information stalls. The photography competition is a new addition to this decade-long tradition.
The information stalls, however, drew attention. Students simplified complex medical details into charts, models, and interactive displays that both educated and engaged. Sivaranjani, a participant from Alpha Matriculation, Sembakkam, said, “Last year we won third prize. This time we chose the role of nutrition and divided tasks like charts, models, and presentations. Using our breaks and PT hours, we worked for a month. We’re happy with the response and glad we’ve informed ourselves about cancer awareness so we can spread it to others.”
The valedictory function was attended by dignitaries, including Vijaya Bharathi Rangarajan, founder of CANSTOP; NS Saravanan, immediate past district governor of District 3234; Vinod Saraogi, district governor of District 3234; and Suresh Jain, district governor elect of District 3234.
“Rotary has been associated with CANSTOP’s All About Cancer programme in the past years to sensitise young minds that cancer is preventable. With simple lifestyle changes, we can reduce the risk of the disease. Students here are convinced and confident to take this message home to their families and communities. Cancer is not something to fear — it is something we can fight with awareness,” said Vinod, about the initiative.
As the rolling trophy and cash prize of `30,000 to Spartan Matriculation School, what lingered wasn’t just the winners’ list but the collective impact: a generation of students who proved that awareness can begin in classrooms, spread through communities, and perhaps, someday, lighten the shadow of cancer itself.