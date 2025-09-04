GCC owes Rs 380 crore to contractors, stops clearance of new bills due to fund crunch

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation owes its contractors around Rs 380 crore in dues since June due to lack of funds. In addition to these dues, for which the bills have been cleared, bills amounting to Rs 300 crore have not been uploaded because the internal provision for contractors to upload them has been disabled since June.

Contractors said that the Rs 380 crore in due were for bills which have already been cleared by the project management committees or the departments concerned. This includes Rs 160 crore to the two solid waste management contractors, apart from others, mostly road and stormwater drain contractors.

Official sources told TNIE that the corporation is yet to receive funds under schemes including the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Funds (TURIF), Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL), Singara Chennai etc. On how long it might take for the civic body to streamline payments, a corporation official said that they were unable to immediately arrive at a timeline.

“We are trying to clear pending payments as and when we receive funds. For instance, a portion of funds under The Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) was recently released, and under TURIF the GO has been issued and funds are expected soon,” an official said.